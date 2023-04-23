Unveiling Yoriichi Type Zero sword, the mightiest blade in Demon Slayer Season 3! Tanjiro's revelation explained

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has been one of the most popular anime of recent times, and the third season has kept up the trend with its exciting storyline and stunning visuals. The latest episode, in particular, has left fans on the edge of their seats with its major cliffhanger. In episode two, we saw Tanjiro battling against the Yoriichi Type Zero mechanical doll, which was built by Kotetsu’s ancestors more than 300 years ago during the Sengoku era. (Ufotable)

In episode two, we saw Tanjiro battling against the Yoriichi Type Zero mechanical doll, which was built by Kotetsu’s ancestors more than 300 years ago during the Sengoku era. The doll was designed to train Demon Slayers and was modelled after Yoriichi Tsugikuni, a famous swordsman who invented the breathing styles used by the Demon Slayer Corps.

As the battle reached its climax, Tanjiro was able to knock the doll’s head off and discovered that the mechanical body contained a mysterious sword. Fans of the manga will recognize this sword as the one carried by Yoriichi Tsugikuni himself.

Yoriichi Tsugikuni holds the title of the most formidable Demon Slayer in the franchise's storyline and is credited with inventing the breathing techniques employed by the Demon Slayer Corps. Additionally, he shared a close bond with Sumiyoshi, Tanjiro's ancestor, and the dream/memory we saw in episode one belonged to Sumiyoshi.

One interesting aspect of Yoriichi Tsugikuni’s story is his connection to the top-ranked Upper Demon, Kokushibo. The pair were brothers before the latter’s transformation, and it remains to be seen how this relationship will be explored in the anime.

The Yoriichi Type Zero sword is the same Nichirin katana that Yoriichi Tsugikuni carried during his time as a Demon Slayer. It is deep black in colour and changes to bright red during combat, a characteristic shared by all Nichirin swords used by the Demon Slayer Corps.

In the manga, we see Tanjiro travelling to the Swordsmith Village to repair the sword with the help of Haganezuka. It will be interesting to see how this storyline plays out in the anime and whether any new information about the sword’s origins will be revealed. With Yoriichi Tsugikuni’s story and the significance of the Yoriichi Type Zero doll coming to light, it’s clear that there are still many surprises in store for viewers.