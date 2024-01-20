AP Entertainment Video Outlook 0100

CLIENTS PLEASE NOTE: HT Image

Here are the video stories AP Entertainment aims to cover over the next 24 hours. All times in GMT.

SATURDAY 20 JANUARY

PARK CITY, Utah— Riley Keough and Jesse Eisenberg premiere ‘Sasquatch Sunset’ at Sundance.

PARK CITY, Utah— Steven Soderbergh premieres ‘Presence’ with stars Lucy Liu, Julia Fox at Sundance.

BROADCAST VIDEO ALREADY AVAILABLE

PARK CITY_Kristen Stewart, Steven Yeun premiere ‘Love Me’ at Sundance

ARCHIVE_Grand jury indicts Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting of cinematographer

PARK CITY_Pauly Shore hopes for acting comeback with Richard Simmons biopic

ARCHIVE_Alec Baldwin faces charges in fatal “Rust” shooting

PARIS_Kate Moss, Tomorrow x Together bandmates sit front row at Dior Paris show

BROADCAST VIDEO ALREADY AVAILABLE ON SOCIAL READY

NEW YORK_Joey Graziadei can’t reveal his ‘Bachelor’ pick but he can share his NFL playoff picks!

LOS ANGELES_Holly Madison opens up about autism spectrum diagnosis