AP Entertainment Video Outlook 0100
SATURDAY 20 JANUARY
PARK CITY, Utah— Riley Keough and Jesse Eisenberg premiere ‘Sasquatch Sunset’ at Sundance.
PARK CITY, Utah— Steven Soderbergh premieres ‘Presence’ with stars Lucy Liu, Julia Fox at Sundance.
PARK CITY_Kristen Stewart, Steven Yeun premiere ‘Love Me’ at Sundance
ARCHIVE_Grand jury indicts Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting of cinematographer
PARK CITY_Pauly Shore hopes for acting comeback with Richard Simmons biopic
ARCHIVE_Alec Baldwin faces charges in fatal “Rust” shooting
PARIS_Kate Moss, Tomorrow x Together bandmates sit front row at Dior Paris show
NEW YORK_Joey Graziadei can’t reveal his ‘Bachelor’ pick but he can share his NFL playoff picks!
LOS ANGELES_Holly Madison opens up about autism spectrum diagnosis