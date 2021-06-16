Home / Entertainment / Bengali actor Swatilekha Sengupta, who starred in Satyajit Ray's Ghare Baire, dies at 71
Swatilekha Sengupta worked in a number of Bengali films co-starring Soumitra Chatterjee.(Twitter)
Swatilekha Sengupta worked in a number of Bengali films co-starring Soumitra Chatterjee.(Twitter)
entertainment

Bengali actor Swatilekha Sengupta, who starred in Satyajit Ray's Ghare Baire, dies at 71

Swatilekha Sengupta had been undergoing treatment at the private hospital in Kolkata for the last 24 days after being admitted there with renal problems.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
UPDATED ON JUN 16, 2021 07:13 PM IST

Veteran Bengali actor Swatilekha Sengupta died at a hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday afternoon after a long battle with kidney ailments, her family said. She was 71 and survived by husband Rudraprasad Sengupta and daughter Sohini.

She was undergoing treatment at the private hospital for the last 24 days after being admitted there with renal problems. She died around 3 pm, Sohini told PTI.

Swatilekha Sengupta, a recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, was one of the spearheads of theatre group Nandikar along with her husband and daughter.

Also read: Neena Gupta recalls how David Dhawan shouted at her and made her cry on set, Juhi Chawla consoled her

She was cast by Satyajit Ray for the portrayal of the character Bimala in Ghare Baire, which was based on Rabindranath Tagore's eponymous novel.

She also played the character of Arati in Shiboprasad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy's blockbuster Bela Seshe. In both films, she was cast opposite Soumitra Chatterjee.


ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
bengali cinema ghare baire
RELATED STORIES
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.