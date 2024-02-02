BLACKPINK Jennie dominates over BTS Jungkook’s Seven without any promotion

Months after its release, One of the Girls by BLACKPINK's Jennie defies expectations. The collaborative track with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, originally released for The Idol without promotion, continues to dominate music platforms. BLACKPINK member Kim Jennie, who recently debuted with her label OA, has now surpassed BTS member Jungkook's solo single Seven featuring Latto as the most Shazamed song of 2023 in the K-Pop soloist category. Jennie's One of the Girls Becomes Viral Sensation, Surpasses Jungkook's Seven in Shazams(yg ent, bighit music)

Jennie outshines Jungkook in most Shazamed song of 2023 category

The BLACKPINK member, who recently parted ways with her former agency YG Entertainment to pursue an individual career, is currently riding a wave of success. In her steadily rising success trajectory on streaming platforms, One of the Girls has become a viral sensation on platforms like TikTok and Reels, garnering acclaim from the general public. In the latest, with an astounding 2.03 million Shazams, the song has surpassed Jungkook and Latto's joint single Seven (2.01 million Shazams), making it the most Shazamed song released in 2023 by a K-pop soloist.

Despite minimal promotional efforts upon its debut, One of The Girls stands out with its expertly crafted slow-burning R&B, featuring ethereal and spacey elements. The song didn't heavily rely on promotional campaigns but rather on the artists' existing popularity and the TV show. Nevertheless, it has gained momentum and continues to be streamed and appreciated by audiences.

Jennie’s recent achievements

The SOLO singer has amassed an impressive 34.5 million listeners, and with over 1.2 billion streams on Spotify, she has achieved the remarkable feat of becoming the first female K-pop soloist to reach this milestone without the release of a solo album. She even surpassed the BTS Golden maknae in this category. Reportedly Jungkook boasts a monthly Spotify listener count of 34.4 million.

BTS’ Jungkook recent activities

Following the release of his solo album GOLDEN, the youngest BTS member enlisted in South Korea's mandatory military service in December. Enrolling alongside Jimin through the soldier companion program for buddy enlistment, both singers graduated after completing basic military service and then underwent additional military training.