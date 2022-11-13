53rd IFFI announces winners of the second edition of 75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow

International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is all set for it’s 53rd edition in 2022, and the aim to encourage creative minds remains as solid as ever. The same has translated into the announcement of names which have been chosen for 75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow. This is taking place for the second time.

On being asked about his vision for 75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow, Hon’ble Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Anurag Singh Thakur says, “75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow was conceived as a unique platform of opportunities for youth, artists and creatives especially from far-flung areas to learn, engage and network with the who’s who of the Indian Film Industry at the International Film Festival of India in Goa.”

Nearly 1000 entries were received from all across India. Thakur continues, “They came from places including Lakhimpur and Sonitpur in Assam, Khorda in Orissa, Krishna and Prakasam in Andhra Pradesh, Theni in Tamil Nadu and Bhandara in Maharashtra to name a few out of which 75 Creative Minds have been handpicked to be mentored. I congratulate everyone and look forward to meeting all of them at IFFI!”

The winners get the opportunity to travel to and fro with accommodation, local transportation and access to IFFI in all its glory, completely free of cost. Apart from attending sessions and workshops curated by the grand masters of international cinema, they get a chance to witness the business of cinema, at the Film Bazaar - a platform meant to encourage cross-collaboration between South Asian and international film communities

A grand jury consisting of 10 and a selection jury comprising of 10 people again, decided on these bright minds, all between the ages of 18-35. Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty says, “This programme is an amazing way to find and nurture young minds to look beyond the edge of the world and pursue their ambitions through cinema. A platform to convey their own stories in order to affect good change in society and establish a better society. Most essential, a chance to take part in IFFI 2022, one of the most renowned film festivals in India.”

Lyricist Prasoon Joshi, also a part of the grand jury, echoes the same sentiment, “I have always believed that India’s diversity is its great strength and it We will truly do justice to it when we will hear stories from every part of India not just a few privileged cities.This is the thought behind 75 creative minds initiative. The restless creative minds of India are raring to go. We initiated this last year along with I&B minister Anurag ji.My sincere thanks to the eminent jury members who painstakingly chose these young minds. “