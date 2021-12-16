83: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone join Kapil Dev and Romi at Red Sea Fest, meet cheering fans. See pics

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone took over the red carpet at Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah on Wednesday night. The couple, dressed in their formal best, promoted their film 83, which was screened at the festival.

Also joining them on the red carpet was film director Kabir Khan, his actor-wife Mini Mathur, former cricketer Kapil Dev and his wife Romi and former cricketer Mohinder Amarnath.

Update : Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at Red Sea 2021 in Jeddah promoting #ThisIs83 😍 pic.twitter.com/LZZPCDKDXV — Ranveerians Worldwide (@RanveeriansFC) December 15, 2021

RANVEER RANVEER RANVEER… Man he’s so loved everywhere ♥️ pic.twitter.com/tpI0h0rIyr — 𝗝𝗶𝗺𝗺𝘆 (@sultaneveer) December 16, 2021

Ranveer and Deepika, who play Kapil and Romi, respectively, in the movie, were greeted with loud cheers from fans. Ranveer wore a plaid yellow and black suit with a silk scarf, a hat and dark sunglasses. Deepika wore a pink gown with frill details. Romi wore a golden saree and Kapil looked sharp in a black suit. Pictures of the couple and other guests were shared by the official Twitter page of Red Sea Film Fest.

83 tells the story of India's first Cricket World Cup win in 1983. Kapil Dev and his band of brothers lifted the cup for the first time that year. At a recent promotional event, Kapil Dev spoke about the historic event and the movie. “After watching the trailer I am very emotional, but let's wait for December 24 to see the end product. I can't say anything till it is released,” he said.

Also read: 83’s Bigadne De: Ranveer Singh, Saqib Saleem wash clothes in bathtub, celebrate victories with team in new song. Watch

Speaking about Ranveer and the whole cast, Kapil said, "Ranveer is a great actor. I don't think he needs any inputs or any help. He just spent time with me and rest he is smart enough."

The Kabir Khan directorial also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles.

The film will be out on December 24 in theatres.

(With inputs from ANI)