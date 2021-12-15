83 teaser shows Kirti Azad’s puzzling ball that took Ian Botham's wicket, left even Kapil Dev stunned

Ranveer Singh is all set to take viewers on an emotional ride with 83 this Christmas. The film chronicles the events that lead up to India's win at the 1983 World Cup. Ahead of the film's release, director Kabir Khan and team have been sharing teasers featuring interesting anecdotes from the tournament.

A new teaser of 83 was shared by Ranveer Singh on Instagram and it showed Dinker Sharma's Kirti Azad taking the wicket of English cricketer Ian Botham. The video featured a blend of real-life Kirti's narration of the incident with Dinker acting out the scene for the film.

“When Jimmy and I were bowling, and we each bowled 12 overs, gave 54 runs and took down four batsmen within the two of us. In those four, I took the wicket of Ian Botham. The ball was extremely low and turned as well. When I took his wicket, everyone came running to me, people applauded, some even filled my pockets with notes of 50 pounds, which I still have with me,” Kirti recalled.

“Kapil then came and told me, ‘Well bowled, Kirti but tell me one thing, ball will either be low or it will turn. How was this ball low and turned?’ To tell you the truth, it has been 34 years since the incident, I still don't know how it happened,” he confessed, leaving Ranveer Singh, Kapil Dev and others present at the event in splits.

Ranveer shared the teaser with the caption, “38 years later, the mystery still remains unsolved! 83 releasing in cinemas on 24th Dec, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Also in 3D. #ThisIs83.”

In the movie, Ranveer plays the role of Kapil Dev while Deepika Padukone plays the role of Romi Dev, Kapil's wife. Earlier in the day, Ranveer and Deepika were spotted at the airport. Posing for the cameras, Ranveer proudly said, “Meri producer hai (she's my producer),” referring to Deepika's role as a co-producer in 83.