Aadar Jain drops fiery comment on Tara Sutaria's pic amid wedding rumours. See here

On Wednesday, actor Tara Sutaria shared a picture from the promotions of her upcoming film Tadap, co-starring Ahan Shetty. Tara's boyfriend Aadar Jain dropped a comment on her picture. Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria have also been trending for rumours of an impending wedding.

In the photos posted by Tara, she was seen wearing brown pants and a crop top set with heels. Tara's boyfriend Aadar, who is Ranbir Kapoor's cousin, commented on the picture as he dropped a black heart and fire emoticon in the comments section.

Apart from Aadar, actors Janhvi Kapoor, Rytasha Rathore and choreographer Ahmed Khan's wife, Shaira Ahmed Khan also dropped heart and fire emojis on the picture.

Tara made her relationship with Aadar Instagram official back in August 2020. The actor shared a picture featuring Aadar on his birthday and wrote, "Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person @aadarjain.”

Earlier this year, during a conversation with Hindustan Times, Aadar said, “Tara is someone who is very, very special to me. We give each other a lot of happiness. We do hang out a lot and people show us a lot of love. It's great and that's all I can about it.”

Read More: Exclusive: Aadar Jain opens up about his relationship with Tara Sutaria: 'We give each other a lot of happiness'

Aadar also opened up about Tara's reaction to his film Hello Charlie: "She has seen the movie and she has really, really loved it. She kept saying, I think she spoke to Pankaj (Saraswat) sir also and told him what she felt and loved all the characters, and loved Shlokka and loved the entire script, and the concept and the fact that it is so unique and it's one of a kind. She's just saying already that it is one of her favourite movies," he said.

Aadar made his Bollywood debut with the 2017 film Qaidi Band, after that he was seen in the Amazon Prime film Hello Charlie. Meanwhile, Tara, who made her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2 will be next seen in Milan Luthria's directorial Tadap, which will release on December 3.