Aahana Kumra’s first Diwali in her dream house in Mumbai

Diwali, for Aahana Kumra, is going to be indeed special this time around. After all, she has fulfilled her dream which has been in the making for 20 years- her own house in Mumbai. As we enter the plush apartment located in Andheri, her cat Mushu comes to check who has entered his house.

“It is his house, I live with him,” laughs the actor. She finally shifted into this abode six months ago, and will celebrate her first Diwali here. “I will ring the festival here with my parents. The three of us have not been able to meet and sit together for long. Everybody in my house is very busy and has their respective travel plans. My mother is an advocate now, and my dad is consulting in Russia, he is shuttling back and forth between Moscow and Mumbai,” she shares.

She will get her first hawan done in the new place. “Since everyone else was not available at that point months ago, I did my grah pravesh with my cook, maid and driver. Everybody has a life of their own,” she adds.

Excited about the festival, the actor explains what it means to her. She shares, “Diwali is a festival truly which makes me happy from within. And to celebrate it with my family is life’s biggest joy. I do the full thing- dressing up, playing card games, eating my heart out. It is also one of those rare times when my family gets to spend time with each other. I am still a simple girl in my lifestyle and heart, who wants those smaller joys in life. My parents give that to me. Which is why I am happy that my first Diwali at my new house, they are here for me. Post the hawan, I will try my hand at cooking something new.”

Considering her own busy career, is she even able to enjoy her house? Kumra denies, “I am out most of the times, my parents live here right now. They have a house right behind my building. They were in Canada before this, I thought it was the best opportunity to break their walls and start renovation. When they came back, I told them this house is ready, they can stay here. I am happy at least my parents are using it.”