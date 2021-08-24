Aaliyah Kashyap kisses boyfriend Shane Gregoire, poses for many selfies in his birthday post. See pics

Aaliyah Kashyap has shared unseen pictures and a video with her boyfriend Shane Gregoire on his 22nd birthday. The daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has been dating Shane for over a year now.

She took to Instagram to share a gallery of memories along with a birthday note. The post included a few pictures from their date nights, their trip to the beach, a video of the couple kissing and a photo of Shane with a tissue up his nose.

Aaliyah shared the post and wrote: "Happy 22nd birthday to my love! you make me feel like the luckiest girl in the whole wide world and i’m so grateful to have met you. i love you forever." She shared the post on her Instagram Stories as well and asked her followers to flood the comments with birthday wishes.

Earlier this year, Aaliyah had revealed that she met Shane through a dating app. In a video shared on her YouTube channel, Aaliyah said, "On the dating app, I swiped on him first. On Hinge, it’s like, you swipe on them and then there is a like section where you can see who has liked you. And then, you can either like them back or ignore it. So he liked me back and we spoke."

"I made the first move. We met after two months of talking and I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ I was waiting for him to kiss me but I was like, he is not doing it. Because I think he didn’t know if I was comfortable with it or whatever, so I just went in for it," she added.

During an appearance on Zoom’s By Invite Only, Aaliyah confessed she was planning to ghost him shortly after they matched. However, her friends Khushi and Muskaan convinced her into talking to him.

“I was in India still and he was in the US. So I said, ‘Okay, fine, I will FaceTime you,’ and I messaged my two best friends Khushi and Muskaan that night and I was like, ‘I am going to ghost this guy. I don’t want to FaceTime and all, I don’t want to do these virtual dates and stuff, I just wanted to talk to boys.’ And then, they convinced me to talk to him and then we ended up talking for four hours the first time,” she had said.