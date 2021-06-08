Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aaliyah Kashyap reacts to fake dating profile claiming she wants to meet ‘guys out of the film industry’
Aaliyah Kashyap alerted everyone to a fake profile of her on a dating app.
Aaliyah Kashyap reacts to fake dating profile claiming she wants to meet ‘guys out of the film industry’

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap took to Instagram Stories to inform everyone that there is a fake profile of her on a dating app. She urged everyone to block and report it.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 10:59 PM IST

Aaliyah Kashyap, the daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, has reacted to a fake profile of hers on the dating app OkCupid. She took to Instagram to share a screenshot of the profile and said that many messaged her to alert her about it. She urged everyone to report and block it.

Posting the screenshot, Aaliyah wrote, “A lot of people DMed me that someone made a fake profile of me on the dating app ‘OkCupid’. This is not me pls block and report thank u very much.”

The profile introduces Aaliyah as ‘the daughter of Anurag Kashyap, the director of Gangs of Wasseypur and many other movies’. The bio also says, “Yaha ok cupid pe hu toh (I am on OkCupid to) meet some guys out of the film industry.”

Aaliyah Kashyap on Instagram Stories.
Earlier, in a video posted on her YouTube channel, Aaliyah distanced herself from the film industry. She was answering a fan question on how she feels about her Bollywood connection.

“So, I have been asked this question a lot but I avoid it because I am not really connected to the Bollywood industry. Yes, my parents are in the Bollywood industry but I didn’t grow up with the Bollywood glamour, if you know what I mean. The movies my dad makes aren’t very commercial. I obviously grew up watching my parents but for me, it seems normal because that is what I grew up watching. So, it’s not like, ‘Oh my God, it’s Bollywood.’ I don’t get fascinated by it. That is not what I want to do, I am trying to stay away from it,” she said.

Also read: Yami Gautam’s wedding planner reveals details of ceremonies, says he made arrangements on one-day notice

Aaliyah, incidentally, met her boyfriend Shane Gregoire on a dating app. “On the dating app, I swiped on him first. On Hinge, it’s like, you swipe on them and then there is a like section where you can see who has liked you. And then, you can either like them back or ignore it. So he liked me back and we spoke,” she said in a different video, posted on her YouTube channel.

anurag kashyap aaliyah kashyap

