Aamir Khan happily poses with Kiran Rao and Azad at FIFA World Cup, fans happy to see him 'smiling like before'

Actor Aamir Khan recently attended the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar and his pictures have surfaced online. He was recently seen at the Mumbai airport with his ex-wife Kiran Rao and their son Azad Rao Khan. They have now returned to the city after finishing their short trip. Also read: Aamir Khan, ex-wife Kiran Rao and son Azad jet out of Mumbai

In one viral video, Aamir was seen clicking pictures of Kiran and Azad outside the Lusail stadium in Qatar. Later, he handed over his phone to someone and joined them in the frame. He wore a beige t-shirt with black quarter pants. The actor’s son posed with the Argentina flag wrapped around his neck. Kiran sported an all-black outfit.

#AamirKhan and family enjoying #WorldCup in #qatar am really happy to see him having a good time after the failure of his film #LSC . pic.twitter.com/F7H02pmAJQ — Khalid (@BEINGKKHALID) November 30, 2022

Besides this, several other pictures of Aamir are also doing rounds on the internet. He obliged fans with photos. Reacting to them, a fan wrote on Twitter, “a month back he was not smiling. Those first pics of Aamir with white beard and mouche, in orange T shirt -- unsmiling unlike his usual cheerful self. Now, after daughter's engagement -- smiling like before.“ “That's so relieved. He became more and more positive and happy,” added another fan.

New/ pic wow Gajab awesome so good best super star#AamirKhan😘😊 pic.twitter.com/2zS9gq6SBr — Sudha Ajmera (@SudhaAjmera7) November 28, 2022

Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which received mixed reactions from critics and the audience. The film didn’t work at the box office. After the failure of his film, the actor recently announced that he feels there’s a need to take a break from acting.

At an event in Delhi, Aamir said, “When I am doing a film as an actor, I get so lost in that that nothing else happens in my life. I was supposed to do a film after Laal Singh Chaddha called Champions. It’s a wonderful script, a beautiful story, and it’s a very heartwarming and lovely film. But I feel that I want to take a break, be with my family, with my mom, my kids.” Aamir will be seen in a cameo role in the upcoming film, Salaam Venky, starring Kajol.

