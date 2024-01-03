Aamir Khan, son Junaid, ex-wife Kiran Rao and family spotted at Salman Khan's home for Ira Khan pre-wedding bash. Watch

Hours after Aamir Khan's first wife Reena Dutta and ex-wife Kiran Rao were spotted arriving for Ira Khan's haldi ceremony in Mumbai on Tuesday, the whole family turned up for a pre-wedding celebration at actor Salman Khan's home. Aamir was seen with son and budding actor Junaid as the two arrived together in a car. Kiran and Aamir's son Azad was also spotted arriving in a car with his mother. Also read: Kiran Rao, Reena Dutta deck up in sarees for Ira Khan's haldi ceremony, Nupur Shikhare arrives with family Aamir Khan and family attended Ira Khan's pre-wedding celebration at Salman Khan's home. (Pics: Varinder Chawla)

Aamir Khan and family spotted at Salman's home

Aamir Khan, his mother Zeenat Hussain, ex-wife Kiran Rao, and their son Azad Rao Khan, along with Junaid Khan, Aamir's son from his first marriage to Reena Dutta were all spotted in paparazzi videos ahead of Ira's wedding. Kiran and Azad were decked up in their traditional best, while Aamir and Junaid were seen in casual looks.

Aamir Khan's mom spotted too

Aamir's mother Zeenat Hussain, who has been living in Chennai in recent months due to health-related issues, was seen arriving in another car at granddaughter Ira Khan's pre-wedding festivities on Tuesday night. As per multiple reports, Ira's mehendi ceremony was held at Salman Khan's Mumbai home, Galaxy Apartment. Ira is set to marry Nupur Shikhare on Wednesday in an intimate wedding ceremony.

Ira Khan's haldi

Earlier on Tuesday, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao were spotted arriving for Ira's intimate haldi ceremony. They both wore traditional nauvari sarees. While the mother of the bride chose a dark green saree with a golden border and a red blouse, Kiran was seen in purple. They carried baskets filled with wedding-related gifts and items as they headed for the haldi rituals. Groom-to-be Nupur, who wore a red kurta with white pajamas, also posed with Reena and his family for the paparazzi outside the venue.

As per reports, Ira and Nupur will have an intimate marriage on January 3, followed by a grand reception with the who's who of Bollywood in attendance. Almost a month ago, the couple had a Kelvan ceremony, a traditional Marathi ritual exchanging gifts.

