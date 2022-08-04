Aamir Khan’s look and character in Laal Singh Chaddha gets Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee’s approval

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha is all set for release. The film, an official adaptation of Forrest Gump, sees Aamir essay a Sikh character for the first time in his career. While Aamir’s bearded and turbaned look in the film has created buzz among the fans, it has also won the approval of Sikh religious body Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). Also read: Aamir Khan did not retain 'adult scenes from Forrest Gump' for Laal Singh Chaddha

The film, particularly Laal’s life growing up, is set in Punjab. Recently, the producers held a special screening of the film for the SGPC. Talking about how they received the film, Aamir Khan, who is also producing the film, says, “I was very touched with the reaction of the members of the SGPC. I am so glad that our film touched their hearts so deeply.”

As per sources from the production, “As the film is based in Punjab and Aamir Khan is playing the character of a Sikh, the makers wanted to get every single detail right and now that the film is ready, they screened it for the members of SGPC who loved the film.” The producers inform that they had already showed the film’s script to the members of the SGPC before beginning the shoot as “they wanted to get every single nuance correct”. Laal Singh Chaddha, like the Hollywood original, chronicles the journey of the protagonist during the major historical events that shaped India.

Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan and also stars Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya in his Bollywood debut. The film, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, will be released on 11 August 2022. The film’s script has been adapted by actor-screenwriter Atul Kulkarni, who makes his debut as a screenwriter.

