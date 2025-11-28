Aamir Khan says he doesn't know how he became a star: ‘I broke all the rules and I made everything impractical’

Actor and producer Aamir Khan is known as the ‘perfectionist’ in Bollywood for his attention to detail and dedication towards his craft. The actor, who was last seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, has entertained audiences for decades and given multiple blockbuster hits. However, the actor says that he fails to understand how he became a star. He was speaking at a session during the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), where he opened up about his career. Bollywood actor Aamir Khan talked about his career and journey as an actor at IFFI 2025. (PTI Photo) (PTI09_07_2025_000287A)(PTI)

What Aamir shared

As per the latest update on news agency PTI, during the session, Aamir said, “I don't know how I became a star. By all logic, I should not have been a star. I broke all the rules and I made everything impractical. So, I feel grateful that I received so much respect and success. Otherwise, practically speaking, none of the steps I took were from the point of view of achieving success.”

'I don't want to do the same thing again and again'

He went to give examples, and added, “In fact, almost every film I used to pick, I used to be like, 'I don't know whether this is going to work.' Like 'Sarfarosh' and 'Lagaan', when we were releasing the film, we had no idea if people are going to like it or not. Then 'Lagaan', there was even 'Dil Chahta Hai' which was very unusual for its time and now 'Sitaare Zameen Par', all these films that I have picked, they were not meant to be successful… I don't want to do the same thing again and again. It's just out of how I am as a personality that I have picked different scripts. And I have always gone with what excites me, personally.”

Aamir's last release was Sitaare Zameen Par. It is a spiritual sequel to Aamir's 2007 film, Taare Zameen Par. The film also stars Genelia D'Souza in a pivotal role. The film was released theatrically on 20 June.