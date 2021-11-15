Aamir Khan spotted outside ex-wife Reena Dutta's home in silver dhoti pants, fans ask if 'Ranveer Singh se dosti hogai'

Actor Aamir Khan was spotted outside his ex-wife, Reena Dutta's Mumbai house on Sunday night. Aamir was seen wearing dhoti pants and T-shirt, while visiting Reena.

Aamir and Reena who were neighbours during their teenage years tied the knot on April 18, 1986. The former couple has two kids, Ira Khan and Junaid Khan.

In an interview with Hindustan Times in 2012, Aamir had said, "Reena and I were married for 16 years. We grew up together as we both were very young when we got married. Our separation was tough on both of us. It was a special relationship and is still very close to my heart. I was alone for three to four years and then I met Kiran (Rao). I didn’t even work for almost two years as I was coping with it. I am very emotional."

"When we decided to part ways, Reena and I first explained the situation to our kids. Even after Reena and I filed for divorce, our family remains as close as ever...There are three women who are very important parts of my life — my mother, Reena and Kiran. I even carry pictures of my family on my phone with me, especially my mom’s," he had said.

In December 2005, Aamir got married to producer-director Kiran. They announced their divorce after 15 years of marriage in August 2021. The two have a son, Azad Rao Khan, whom they welcomed in December 2011.

Aamir will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha, the Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' acclaimed film, Forrest Gump. The film is being produced by Kiran Rao, who has also backed several other of his films, including Dangal and Secret Superstar.

