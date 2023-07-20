Aanchal Munjal: I want to go back to where I started

Actor Aanchal Munjal who started her career as a child artiste with the film We Are a Family, asserts that the move helped her understand the industry better. Aanchal Munjal (HT PHOTOS)

“Of course, starting so young gave me an advantage where I had a better understanding of how this industry functions. Being around as a child, then a teenager, made me a part of the industry where many recognised me. This connection makes it a bit easy for you as an outsider and leaves little or no scope for anyone to take you for a ride. Also, you learn how to maintain momentum in your career,” says the Ghayal-Once Again and Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee... actor on her recent visit to Lucknow.

Munjal was part of films and television both till she decided to take a break from the latter after her last show. She says, “Television is a big no for me. After Ek Boondh Ishq, I decided to shift from this medium and look around as it’s known that I began my career with films, so it was more in my mind to focus on that and try OTT as well. During my break, I had a health issue, and I also needed some time to re-work on myself. Woh teen saal pata hi nahin chale. It was a well-deserved break. Then once I got back, I was lucky to have some good projects in my hand including a horror-comedy web series Pret Boys that started to stream last month and most probably can go into another season.”

The actor feels it’s for her to make the most of the time that she has on her side. “For now, it only works for me. This shoot of film, Archituchchey, will soon start in Lucknow. Then there are a few more scripts waiting for my nod. It’s been in my head to once again work with Karan Johar films as I started with them as a child artiste. So, I want to go back to where I started along with other projects,” says Munjal.

