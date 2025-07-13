Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan box office collection day 3: Did Shanaya Kapoor's film manage to hit 1 crore yet?

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan box office collection day 3: Bollywood Newcomer Shanaya Kapoor's debut film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, which also stars Vikrant Massey as the male lead, is struggling to pull the audiences to the theaters, with weak numbers at the box office in its opening weekend. The romantic drama, which released on Friday, has managed to earn a total of ₹1.2 crore (India net) over its first three days. Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan box office collection day 3: The film has been directed by Santosh Singh.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan's box office report

According to Sacnilk, the film collected ₹0.79 crore across its first two days — ₹0.30 crore on Friday and ₹0.49 crore on Saturday — showing a slight upward trend. However, on Sunday (Day 3), the film added approximately ₹0.41 crore more to its tally, bringing its opening weekend total to approximately ₹1.2 crore.

The film’s occupancy levels have been modest, with slightly better traction on Sunday. Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyaan's occupancy on Sunday was 17.11% overall, which was better than Saturday's 15.25% in Hindi.

Breaking down the occupancy, the film saw 7.40% in the morning shows, with a better occupancy in afternoon shows, with 20.09%. Evening shows fared slightly better with 23.14% occupancy. However, there was 0% occupancy for the night shows, which was likely due to limited or cancelled late-night screenings

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan's review

HT reviewed Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan as a love story that can't see beyond its flaws. An excerpt from the review read, "There’s a reason the Ruskin Bond story that inspired this, The Eyes Have It, was a short story: the longer the narrative stretches, the more it loses its grip. The film stumbles right at the start. A girl boards a train to an unknown place with a stranger and doesn’t take off her blindfold even once? Sure, let’s accept the suspension of disbelief. Move past that, and you're treated to a few beautiful locations and pleasant music. Unfortunately, that’s about it.

More about the film

Santosh Singh directed the film, which was produced by Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla. It hit theatres on Friday. Inspired by Ruskin Bond’s acclaimed short story The Eyes Have It, the narrative centers on a tender romance between a visually impaired musician and a theatre artist.