Aaradhya Bachchan rallies against misleading information about her on Google; Delhi High Court seeks response

The Delhi High Court has sought a response from Google after Aaradhya Bachchan requested that her plea to remove misleading content about her health be decided without hearing YouTube channels that failed to respond to the case. Aaradhya Bachchan is the daughter of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan,

Justice Mini Pushkarna issued notice on Aaradhya’s application, seeking to proceed ex-parte since the defendants were not appearing in the matter and requested a decree in her favour. The case, filed by the minor and her father, is scheduled for hearing on March 17.

What is the application?

The application for a "summary judgment" was part of a pending lawsuit. On April 20, 2023, the court had issued an interim order restraining several YouTube channels from publishing misleading content about Aaradhya’s health, stating that spreading such disinformation about a child reflected "morbid perversity." Google was directed to take down videos falsely claiming she was "critically ill" or "no more."

The court also summoned YouTube channels, including Bollywood Time, Bolly Pakora, Bolly Samosa, and Bollywood Shine, noting that a prima facie case was made for granting interim relief to prevent further harm.

The lawsuit alleged that some YouTube videos contained "absolutely false" information about Aaradhya’s health and private life, damaging the Bachchan family’s reputation. It argued that the family name, being "protectable as a trademark," symbolized "the highest virtues." The content, it claimed, violated the minor’s privacy and was created purely for "shock value, overnight popularity," and profit.

About Aaradhya Bachchan

Aaradhya Bachchan is the daughter of Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She was born on November 16, 2011, and belongs to the renowned Bachchan family, with Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan as her grandparents.

Being part of one of India’s most famous film families, Aaradhya has been in the public eye since birth. Despite her young age, she often makes headlines, whether for her appearances with her mother at events like the Cannes Film Festival or for legal actions taken to protect her privacy, as seen in her recent lawsuit against misleading YouTube content about her health.

Aaradhya studies at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. Aishwarya Rai is known to be highly protective of her, often accompanying her to events and keeping her away from excessive media attention.

(With PTI inputs)