Abhishek Bachchan played ACP Jai Dixit in the Dhoom films.
Abhishek Bachchan on his trick to tackling trolls: 'If you take potshot at me, I have every right to take one at you'

  • Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who often responds to trolls on social media, has said that he has developed a thick hide and the ability to laugh at himself.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 28, 2021 04:58 PM IST

Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who regularly responds to trolls on social media, has said that once someone takes a potshot at you, they open themselves up to have potshots taken at them. He said that he keeps his responses civil because he isn't one to reduce himself to mud-slinging.

In an interview, Abhishek was asked what he has learned about himself since becoming a celebrity. He said that he has developed a thick skin.

"I have a very thick hide. My skin is a lot thicker than I thought it was," Abhishek told Bollywood Hungama. "It's equally important to have a thick skin and know how to deal with negativity, but also you have to be sensitive enough to understand where it's coming from, why it's coming, and try to rectify it." He said it is very important to have a sense of humour as well. "In life, you should have a sense of humour. We tend to take ourselves a bit too seriously. Life is serious enough as it is, learn to laugh at yourself."

Abhishek, who is often applauded by his fans for replying to trolls in a classy and witty manner, said that he knows no other way to talk to people and that the 'minute you start hurling expletives at somebody, you've lost the argument'. "That's my sense of humour," he said. "My thing is that it is fair game. If you're going to take potshots at me I have every right to take a potshot back at you. I don't take it too seriously. Somebody cracks a good joke at my expense, and I think it's genuinely funny and they're not trying to be nasty, I applaud that. I think it's great. We should learn to laugh at ourselves."

Also read: First Amitabh Bachchan, now Pratik Gandhi; Abhishek Bachchan has classy response to constant comparisons

Just this week, Abhishek gave a glimpse of his trademark humour when he responded to a troll who called him a 'good for nothing' actor with 'very beautiful wife'. He said, "Ok. Thank you for your opinion. Just curious.. who are you referring to because you’ve tagged a whole load of people? I know Ileana & Niki aren’t married that leaves the rest of us (Ajay, Kookie, Sohum) soooo...P.S- will get back to you about @DisneyplusHSVIP‘s marital status."

OTT
Topics
abhishek bachchan amitabh bachchan the big bull

