Abhishek Bachchan recalls wife Aishwarya Rai's advice on dealing with negativity

Both Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have been part of the entertainment industry for a long time. While Aishwarya has recently been away from films, Abhishek has continued to entertain audiences with diverse roles. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, the actor, who has often been subjected to criticism, opened up about Aishwarya's advice on dealing with negativity. Abhishek Bachchan reveals what Aishwarya Rai had to say about dealing with negativity.

Abhishek Bachchan on wanting everyone to love him

Abhishek had once said that he wants to keep everyone happy and wants everyone to love him. When asked if he still holds that ambition, he said, "Yes. Time teaches you that sometimes you can be foolish. Don't be so idealistic. But I don't ever want to let go of that. The day I say yaa I can't make everyone happy, this is me take it or leave it, for film actor it's very arrogant and it will be the death of you. There will be no more desire to improve. I understand that it's alot more challenging than you say it."

Aishwarya Rai's advice to Abhishek Bachchan to deal with negativity

He further recalled Aishwarya Rai's advice on dealing with negativity and said, "But I still want to make everyone happy. I still pay attention to all the negative reviews and anybody who says negative things. Sadly, as human nature pays more attention to negativity than positivity. And Aishwarya always said, it’s water off a duck's back. Why are you concentrating on the negative stuff? Concentrate on the positive, that so much outweighs anything else."

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's relationship

Aishwarya and Abhishek first crossed paths on film sets in the early 2000s, but it was during the making of Guru (2007) that their bond deepened. By the time the film hit theatres, so did news of their engagement. They tied the knot in 2007 in a grand wedding ceremony and welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011. The couple have kept their relationship largely private and away from public scrutiny. There have been rumours about their separation, but the two have chosen not to address them publicly, instead silencing speculation subtly through joint appearances at public events.