Abhishek Bachchan 'returned home to very bad news', mourns death of man who stitched his first suit

Abhishek Bachchan has penned a long note, mourning the demise of famous suit stylist Akbar Shahpurwala. The actor mentioned how he made Amitabh Bachchan's costumes and suits which he stitched with a lot of love and blessings. He also mentioned that Akbar made his first ever suit when he was a child. Also read: Cannes restaurant mentions only Aishwarya Rai after she visits for dinner with Abhishek Bachchan, fan says ‘not fair'

Sharing a picture of his label on one of his suits, Abhishek wrote on Instagram, “Returned home to very sad news. Akbar Shahpurwala a bonafide legend of the film world passed away. I knew him as Akki uncle. He made my father’s costumes and most of his suits from as far back as I can remember and many of my films too. He personally cut and stitched my first ever suit as a baby ( I still have it) to the tux I wore to Refugee’s premiere.”

Abhishek Bachchan remembered late suit stylist Akbar Shahpurwala on Instagram.

He further wrote, “If your costumes and suits were made by Kachins and then Gabana then you had arrived as a star. That was his influence and standing. If he personally cut your suit, then he truly loved you. He always said to me that “cutting a suit is not just tailoring, it’s an emotion. When you wear my suits, each stitch is made with love and filled with my blessings “. To me he was the best suit maker in the world!”

About how he would be paying his respects to him, Abhishek added, “I will wear one of your enumerable suits that you made for me tonight, Akki uncle, and feel blessed! Rest in peace.”

His sister Shweta Bachchan reacted to the post, “Many memories. May he rest in peace.” Filmmaker Karan Johar wrote, “I remember him so fondly.” Bobby Deol, Nimrat Kaur, Dabboo Ratnani and Manish Malhotra also remembered him in the comments section. A fan commented on Abhishek's post, “As I read this caption, I feel the love and respect you have for the late suit artist...may he smiles from the heaven and bless you forever.”

On Saturday, Amitabh also wrote in his blog remembering Akbar, “Akki bhai, Akbar of Gabana fame, who designed and stitched my clothes for film and personal for the last 50 years, passed away in his sleep this morning." He added, “I have only duas for the departed souls .. and a prayer for them to rest in peace.”

Abhishek recently returned home with wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya. He and Aaradhya had accompanied Aishwarya to the Cannes Film Festival.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON