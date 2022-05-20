Cannes restaurant mentions only Aishwarya Rai after she visits for dinner with Abhishek Bachchan, fan says ‘not fair'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan recently stepped out for a dinner date. The couple is currently at Cannes with their daughter Aaradhya as Aishwarya is attending this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Delighted to host the couple, the restaurant serving them, has put up a picture and wrote, “We were delighted and honoured to host@aishwaryaraibachchan_arbin our restaurant tonight.” (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan praises Aishwarya Rai as she attends Cannes Film Festival with Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya)

In the picture, Abhishek and Aishwarya are seen posing for the camera along with others. They nearly twinned in similar printed outfits as they stood next to each other. While the picture has gone viral, fans are now questioning the eatery for not giving equal importance to Abhishek. Reacting to the post, a fan wrote in the comment section, “Exceptional as always”. “Why not@bachchan. He is equally important. Not fair,” pointed out another fan.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on a dinner date in Cannes.

Aishwarya tied the knot with Abhishek in 2007. Ever since then, Abhishek accompanied her to the Cannes Film Festival several times. She is accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya. At the latest event, she made a statement in a mermaid-style pink dress for the screening of Armageddon Time.

Aishwarya made her Cannes debut in 2002 when she walked the red carpet with Shah Rukh Khan. The two were at the fest for the screening of their film Devdas. Later in 2005, she became the first Indian actor to open the festival.

The actor will be next starring in filmmaker Mani Ratnam's upcoming Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan. Billed as a historical drama, it also features Jayam Ravi, Chiyaan Vikram, and Keerthy Suresh. It will hit the theatres on September 30. Abhishek was last seen with Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur in Dasvi.

