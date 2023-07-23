Arjun Aneja: My comeback film becoming a hit is like an icing on the cake

Actor Arjun Aneja made a conscious decision three years back to take a break from television soaps and look beyond. Arjun Aneja

“I have nothing against the medium as it’s the best in the business but as an artiste one needs to grow to stay relevant. Else your craft takes a back seat and becomes redundant. The break gave me enough time to rejuvenate and retros-pect. It was only then I was able to understand how to take my career forward,” says the Ishq Mein Marjawan and Sadda Haq actor.

Initially Aneja has been part of much acclaimed film Neerja. “The role I played in this film is connected to the soul of your country so that was more the reason I just said big yes. Also, I did get a great team to work with. It was in 2016 and since then it was television for me till I decided to move away and focus on other mediums.”

The actor made a comeback with Satyaprem Ki Katha where he played the character of Tapan. “After my break, I was looking for something good and I got the film Visfot that happens to be Fardeen Khan’s comeback project. I was busy with the project that SPKK came my way. The film did well and became a hit, so it was like an icing on the cake for me.”

Talking about his role in the film, Aneja feels that the role could have been longer as he didn’t expect low visibility on screen. “The entire film revolves around these three characters. If you see, I’m there throughout the film but mainly by name. When I was offered the part, I was elated to be cast opposite Kiara (Advani) as her boyfriend and lead antagonist. I shot for days for this role. But not much could pass the edit table. Much of the role got cut for reasons best known to the makers. Many of my friends who went to watch were happy to see me on the big screen once again but were left asking for more. Anyway, joh ho gya so ho gya... I want to see the brighter side and call myself a beginner – at least I got to restart with a bang.”

