The White Tiger garnered huge acclaim and was appreciated widely, but awards aren't what Gourav is gunning for, he says.
The White Tiger garnered huge acclaim and was appreciated widely, but awards aren’t what Gourav is gunning for, he says.
bollywood

Adarsh Gourav on Bafta nomination: It feels special, strange, bitter-sweet

The young actor says awards are great, it feels nice momentarily but they are as good as the opportunities they create.
By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 09:06 PM IST

I am still in shock,” says Adarsh Gourav who was at the gym when he heard the news of being nominated in the lead actor category for The White Tiger at the BAFTA Awards 2021. The 26-year-old actor is nominated alongside Riz Ahmed (Sound Of Metal), late Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), Anthony Hopkins (The Father), Mads Mikkelsen, (Another Round) and Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian).

“It feels strange reading my name next to people who have been my inspiration especially Anthony Hopkins, and Daniel Day Lewis, Joe Pesci, Philip Seymour Hoffman have been my favourite actors. Even being in the long list for BAFTA was a win for me, now anything else is a bonus. Awards are great, it feels nice momentarily but they are as good as the opportunities they create. I hope the nomination translates into some kind of film opportunity, that’s what matters. I want to have a good body of work and work with some solid people who say something unique,” he shares.

The movie garnered acclaim and was appreciated widely, but awards aren’t what Gourav is gunning for, he says. “One doesn’t expect these things or thinks about the consequence of doing a great script. You are happy to get the opportunity and I wanted to have fun, enjoy the process, preparing and later shooting for it. What I did think about regarding the film was that it was pre-covid times, so I was hoping to travel with the film to different festivals and across the world. I was making my Euro trip (laughs) but unfortunately, that didn’t happen. All the awards and events have been from the confines of our homes. Though it feels special, it is a strange, bitter-sweet moment. Had things been normal, I would have been at the BAFTA ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall, London and met so many people in person. But, I guess it’s okay. It’s a matter-of-fact and you can’t do anything about it. You might as well focus on what is happening right now. I am not going to let these things bother me.”

He is prepping for a few auditions and has signed a project which he will start shoot in November. “I will be transforming for that role. I have been auditioning actively and I hope to pick up something before that as I will have a few months in between,” he says, adding, “Now I am getting better and more opportunities and auditions and work calls than before. I don’t know if the perception of me has changed but the quality of roles has become better. Earlier, I wouldn’t get to audition for a central role always but now, a lot of filmmakers are willing to take the leap of faith and are considering me for central parts. It’s nice but that is not something that really drives me. I am interested in working with good filmmakers and a character that affects me in someway. I act for selfish reasons as I act for myself so the role has to touch my heart, make me feel and engage in some manner,” he concludes.

