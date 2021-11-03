Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Adarsh Gourav: I am hoping to get more work outside India and create a balance with work here
Actor Adarsh Gourav has already started shooting of the anthology, which also stars Hollywood icons including Meryl Streep.
Adarsh Gourav got international acclaim with his film, The White Tiger
Published on Nov 03, 2021 11:53 AM IST
By Sugandha Rawal

After garnering international fame with The White Tiger, actor Adarsh Gourav has joined the team of an anthology series, which also include names such as Meryl Streep, David Schwimmer, and Kit Harington. While he doesn’t share screen space with the global stars, he is confident that the project has potential to push his career in Hollywood ahead.

“More than nervous, I’m extremely excited about this opportunity to work with such a diverse crew in a foreign country. It is a very promising character. I hope to maximise every opportunity that I get over here. Unfortunately Harrington, Streep, and Schwimmer, are not part of my episode. But it is still exciting to be part of a set that has so many international crew members, and a different experience altogether,” says Gourav, as he talks about the project, Extrapolations.

The actor hopes to get many more such projects in India and abroad. “It is a very rewarding and fulfilling for me to be able to work on different projects with such different directors, and people who come from different countries and different cultures. I hope this creates more opportunities for me to work globally,” he confesses, adding he is “definitely” hoping to get to work much more outside of India.

Opening up about his career plan, the 27-year-old reveals, “The idea is just to audition and work. I don’t really have any plans. But there needs to be a balance between what I’m doing in India and the opportunities I get from the West going forward.”

Gourav is always on the lookout for people who believe in “telling stories that are different”.

“I love meeting unique individuals, and constantly looking out for such filmmakers. My condition for picking up projects is that it needs to get me excited and me being able to connect with the story on some level. Because if you are getting into the process of playing a person, it might as well be somebody who you haven’t been before, that is more rewarding for me,” he says while concluding.

