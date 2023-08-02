Adarsh Gourav working on two singles; says I don’t see any reason why people wouldn’t embrace me as a singer

Adarsh Gourav’s love for music and him being a trained Hindustani Classical musician is a fact known to all, but the actor now shares with us that he is working on a couple of singles that will be released by end of this year. Adarsh Gourav shares that his two songs will be released by end of this year.

“The plan is to record them this year and have them out by the end of the year. I’m focussed on finishing both the songs at the moment, and will then think about the rest,” says Gourav, who has written and composed the songs himself.

While people have known him as an actor, are there inhibitions about being accepted by the audience as a singer? Gourav says. “Ultimately, it’s about the quality of music and quality of singing. So I don’t see any reason why people wouldn’t embrace me as a singer, as long as what I’m doing is not pathetic.

The White Tiger actor further shares that he has done covers of several songs in the past and “it has got positive response from people. So I, I hope that when I put out my singles as well, people like the songs and listen to them”.

Gourav shares that his plan is to make the kind of music that feels personal to me. “And that is a mixture of a lot of music that I’ve grown up listening to. Right from AR Rahman to Jagjit Singh to Pink Floyd to so many different kinds of musicians, my upcoming compositions are an amalgamation of all of these,” adds the Extrapolations actor.

The plan to try hand at music has been on his mind for a long time. In fact, with every film that he is part of, he “subtly try” to tell the director about his inclination towards playback singing. “I have conveyed it to them that if there’s something that you do, I’ll be really grateful,” he laughs. As he goes ahead with the conversation, Gourav tells us the he actually sang in one of his films, called Banana, which was directed by Sajid Ali and produced by John Abraham.

“But the film never got released. I sang a song with with Joi Barua. So if that ever comes out, we’ll get to hear the song. Apart from that, I sang for a couple of other films way back in 2007. One of them was called Chal Chale, another was Black and White, which was a Subhash Ghai film. In that, I sang in the chorus with Sukhwinder Singh,” he reveals.

Gourav calls music a form of recreation- something that’s therapeutic for him and that’s why he does not want to get deep into it. “I’m not really looking at it in a way where I have to do 100 stage shows in a year and be really busy with it. Because I enjoy it, I want to continue doing it and whenever I will feel strongly about something, I will put it out there for other people,” he ends.

