Adipurush's Kumbhkarna Lavi Pajni is also offended with film's dialogues: 'I am a Hindu too'

Adipurush actor Lavi Pajni, who plays the role of Kumbhakarna in the film, has also shared his disappointment over the colloquial dialogues shown in the movie. He said since the movie is shot in a non-linear way, the actors aren't aware of the exact screenplay or how it will be shown on screen. Also read: Adipurush box office collection day 12: Om Raut's film mints just ₹1.90 crore, total earnings stand at ₹279.78 crore Lavi Pajni in the getup of Kumbhakarna on Adipurush sets.

Adipurush has been heavily slammed for its dialogues written by Manoj Muntashir and certain scenes which did not go down well with the audience. Many celebrities have also called out the film for its treatment of the Hindu epic Ramayana. Among the dialogues over which the makers have drawn flak were 'Marega Bete', 'Bua Ka Bagicha Hain Kya' and 'Jalegi Tere Baap Ki'.

Lavi Pajni on Adipurush

Reacting amid the entire controversy surround Adipurush, actor Lavi Pajni told Aaj Tak, as per a report on Indianexpress.com, “As long as dialogues are concerned, like everyone, I am also offended with them as I am a Hindu too.”

On slamming the film despite being a part of it, he explained, “Director jo bhi aapko direct karta hai vo aapka karna hota hai, aap under contract hote ho. Uss time pe jo movie banti hai vo parts mein banti hai aur kisi ko nahi pata hota ki on-screen kya jaane vala hai, baad mein iska screenplay kya hoga (we are supposed to do whatever the director says, we are under contract. A movie is made in parts and nobody knows what the final screenplay would be).”

More trouble for Manoj Muntashir

Adipurush is now running in theatres with altered dialogues but the craze for the movie is very low. However, there seems to be more trouble for dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir. Allahabad High Court on Tuesday allowed an application to include Manoj as a respondent in a plea seeking a stay on the film's screening. The court also issued a notice to him in this regard.

The high court has also asked the Centre what action can be taken under Cinematograph Act 1952. The next hearing is on Wednesday.

Censor board has been questioned

Earlier on Monday, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court came down heavily on the censor board and the makers of Adipurush. During a hearing on a plea about certain contentious dialogues in Adipurush, the court asked, “What is it that the censor board keeps doing? What do you want to teach the future generations?” The court also questioned the absence of the producer, director and other parties during the hearing.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush stars Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Lakshman, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh and Devdutt Nage as Bajrang.

