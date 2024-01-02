Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth ring in New Year in the cutest way, share romantic holiday pic: 'Happy, blessed'

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth took to Instagram to share a picture of themselves on a romantic getaway as they rang in New Year 2024. The rumoured couple also wished fans a 'Happy New Year'. Although neither Aditi, nor Siddharth have officially announced their relationship, they have often been seen together at events and have also shared mushy pictures with each other on social media. Also read: Aditi Rao Hydari poses for pic with rumoured boyfriend Siddharth as they vacation together Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth shared a glimpse of their New Year getaway on Instagram.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's New Year post

The actors wrote in the caption of their photo on Instagram, "Happy blessed grateful... to magic, happiness, love, laughter, unicorns, rainbows, and fairy dust... Happy New Year to you all..."

Aditi kept Siddharth close as the two posed for a happy selfie during their New Year holiday. They were both dressed in winter clothes in the picture that was seemingly taken on their Europe vacation.

Aditi and Siddharth’s relationship

The rumors around Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth’s relationship started after they worked together on the 2021 Telugu film Maha Samudram. As per reports, they began dating during the filming. Since then, both Aditi and Siddharth have been spotted together on dates and at public events. They have also referred to each other as ‘partners’, despite not confirming the relationship.

In October 2023, as Aditi celebrated her 37th birthday, Siddharth, penned a cute birthday post for her, which suggested that the couple had made the relationship Instagram official. Along with their picture, Siddharth said in a long caption, which was written like a poem, "Isn't she lovely? Happy Birthday partner. Thank you for being. All the pixies in all the worlds/ Fly around sprinkling dust in your grace/ Incantations and giggles fill the air/ All in wait of a smile on your face// Be you be true/And thank you/For showing us/It always, without fail, takes two (red heart emoticon)// See you soon. It's been too long."

Recent projects

Siddharth was last seen in the Tamil film Chithha, which was helmed by SU Arun Kumar. The film featured Nimisha Sajayan, Anjali Nair, R Dharshan and more in key roles. He will soon be seen in Kamal Haasan’s film with S Shankar, Indian 2. Aditi was last seen in the two-part web series, Taj: Divided by Blood.

