Aditi Rao Hydari stuns in silk saree after winning special award; gives shoutout to Shabana Azmi

Aditi Rao Hydari has always managed to make a style statement in traditional ensembles. Ahead of stepping out to attend an award ceremony, the actress draped a Manish Malhotra custom silk saree in cream color. The Heeramandi star paired the outfit with a black blouse. Though simple, the ensemble looked elegant and effortless. As Hydari dropped the pictures of her in the ensemble on social media, her fans and friends from the industry flooded the comment section with love. Aditi Rao Hydari was presented with the Superwomaniya Graceful Warrior Award.(Instagram/@aditiraohydari)

Additionally, Hydari's husband, Siddharth, also dropped an adorable comment on her post.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s silk ensemble

In the carousel post shared by Hydari, she donned a black blouse with black lace borders and draped a cream-colored silk saree over it. The saree had pearl detailing, with a black border matching the blouse. To accessorize her look, the actress opted for traditional pieces like a choker and stud earrings. She stacked a bunch of kadas on her wrist and applied a black bindi.

For the hairstyle, the Bajirao Mastani star threw her hair back in a sleek bun. She kept a few strands of hair curled in the front.

In the comments, actor Siddharth went on to write, “Marjaavaaaaaaaan” followed by a series of red hearts. Additionally, designer Manish Malhotra and actress Keerthy Suresh also showed their love for Hydari and her outfit with red heart emojis. One of the fans went on to pen, “Soooo beautiful,” while another wrote, “Diva.”

The night of victory

The actress joined veteran star Shabana Azmi, and Sanya Malhotra, among others, at Fever FM’s Superwomaniya Awards & Conclave 2025. The event celebrated womanhood across the fields of sports, entertainment, politics, and others. Hydari was presented with the Superwomaniya Graceful Warrior Award. The Bhoomi star gave a shoutout to Shabana Azmi for presenting her with the trophy. In the caption of her social media post, the actress wrote, “Thank you for the honour. Made special x 100 by our OG super superrrrrr woman @azmishabana18. Thank you, Shabana masi, love you.”

FAQs

Q1. Who is Aditi Rao Hydari married to?

Ans. Aditi Rao Hydari is married to Siddharth.

Q2. What are Aditi Rao Hydari’s upcoming projects?

Ans. Aditi Rao Hydari will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s O Saathi Re.

Q3. What award did Aditi Rao Hydari win at FM Fever’s conclave?

Ans. Aditi Rao Hydari won the Superwomaniya Graceful Warrior Award.