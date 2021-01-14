Aditya Narayan is wining and dining with wife Shweta Agarwal on mini-vacay. See pics from vineyard
- Aditya Narayan has shared new pictures from his mini-honeymoon with wife Shweta Agarwal. Check it out here.
Singer-television host Aditya Narayan has shared a new picture from one of his mini-honeymoons with wife, Shweta Agarwal. The newlyweds previously went on honeymoon to Kashmir.
Sharing a selfie from Sula Vineyards, Aditya wrote in his caption, "Pehle narazgi thi, ab sula ho gayi (We were fighting, but now we've made up." The couple tied the knot in December.
Aditya had previously shared another picture from the vineyard, and also given his fans a tour of their room. Sharing a photo of white wine in a glass, he wrote, "Cheers to a beautiful world, beautiful life and a beautiful wife."
Aditya and Shweta had gone to Kashmir for their honeymoon in December. He shared a picture of the two of them enjoying a shikara ride on the Dal Lake in Srinagar. In his caption, he wrote a short poem in Hindi about the beauty he was surrounded by, making a reference to both the natural surroundings and his wife.
In an earlier interview, he'd spoken about planning phased mini-honeymoons. "Honeymoon is an elaborate phased one. Since I have to be back in Mumbai every week for shoot we are doing three mini vacays. Shillim, Sula vineyards and Gulmarg,” he had said.
Aditya and Shweta are currently looking forward to moving into a new house. He'd said in an interview to The Times of India.
