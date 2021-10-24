Aditya Roy Kapur shoots Thadam remake in NCR

It’s raining releases and also film shootings in Bollywood. And Delhi seems to have emerged a hot favourite for filmmaker for their upcoming projects. Actor Aditya Roy Kapur is currently in Delhi-NCR for the shoot of his next which is the Hindi remake of Tamil film, Thadam.

The Hindi version is being directed by Vardhan Ketkar and the team is currently shooting in Gurgaon.

“They are going to shoot in Delhi-NCR till October 29. They are currently shooting in Gurgaon but then there are other locations in Delhi that are also planned in the coming days. We still have shoots planned in Connaught Place, Paharganj, Jantar Mantar, Humayun’s Tomb. There was also a small shooting segment done in Chandni Chowk also recently,” shares line producer Javed Khan.

While in NCR, Kapur also recently treated fans with an impromptu music performance after pack up. In the video that went viral, the actor was seen strumming the guitar and crooning songs much to the delight of the crowd.

Along with Kapur, Vedika Pinto is also in NCR for the shoot of the film. However, the film’s other female actor Mrunal Thakur is yet to join the team.

Talking about the precautions that are being taken while on shoot, a source close to the film shared, “There is no bio bubble as such because there is 100 percent vaccination among the crew. Even things are looking fine outside. It is going smooth without any hassle, but of course crew is smaller. However, all precautions are being taken to make sure that all cast and crew members are safe.”

The 2019 Tamil film was directed by Magizh Thirumeni and featured Arun Vijay in a double role. It is an action-thriller inspired by true events.