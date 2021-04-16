Aditya Seal opens up on his relationship with girlfriend Anushka Ranjan, talks about possible wedding plans

Actor Aditya Seal has opened up on his relationship and possible wedding plans with girlfriend Anushka Ranjan. The Student Of The Year 2 actor said that they met at a family event.

Speaking about Anushka to a leading daily, Aditya said, "We are very different in a lot of ways, but together, we are right for each other. We met three-and-a-half years ago. I was invited to an event hosted by her family, and that’s where I met her for the first time. We clicked pretty well that day and chatted a lot, even after the event was over. Then we started hanging out together. It took a while for us to get into a relationship, but eventually, it happened."

Asked about their wedding plans, he said, "We have a lot to do before we think about settling down. There is a lot to achieve and prove. I don’t want to get married at a time when I am not completely satisfied with where I am in terms of my career. Yes, it’s shaping up well, but if I want to enter that phase of my life, I would want to do it when I am more comfortable than rush into it."

The actor stars in musician AR Rahman's maiden production 99 Songs. The film also stars Ehan Bhat, Manisha Koirala, Lisa Ray, Indian Ocean's Rahul Ram and composer-drummer Ranjit Barot in supporting roles. He will also star in Rocket Gang, the directorial debut of choreographer Bosco Martis along with Nikita Dutta.

Also Read: Sonu Sood turns ‘bandwala’, asks fans to hire him to play at weddings. Watch video

Aditya made his debut in film with Ek Chhotisi Love Story. In 2016, he was seen in Tum Bin II, directed by Anubhav Sinha.

After Student of the Year 2, he was seen in Alt Balaji's web series Fittrat, opposite Krystle D'Souza. In 2020, he starred opposite Kiara Advani in Indoo Ki Jawani, a dramedy revolving around a girl's experience with a dating app. The movie was released on December 11, 2020, in theatres.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

aditya seal Topics