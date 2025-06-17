After Aishwarya Rai, Wamiqa Gabbi highlights Karan Johar's support for Alia Bhatt in Bollywood; Reddit calls her 'gutsy'

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt made her grand debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year and rose to fame with films like Highway, 2 States, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and more. She is now considered one of the most bankable stars in the industry. Previously, several Bollywood actors such as Aishwarya Rai, Sonakshi Sinha and others have spoken about the support Alia received from Karan Johar throughout her journey — and now, Wamiqa Gabbi has also expressed her desire to "steal" Karan from Alia. (Also Read: Wamiqa Gabbi admits pay disparity exists in Bollywood: ‘Reasoning is that a male actor can pull more audience’) Wamiqa Gabbi says she wants to steal Karan Johar from Alia Bhatt.

Wamiqa Gabbi on Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt's bond

In an interview with Nayandeep Rakshit, when asked what she would like to steal from Alia, Wamiqa replied, "Karan Johar," and explained: "Because he has been her biggest supporter, and I think to have someone that powerful, talented and in that position — and to have that love that you share with that person, to have that person in your life — isn’t that a beautiful thing?" She further added that she’d like to steal Ananya Panday’s skin, Keerthy Suresh’s humility, Varun Dhawan’s energy, Shah Rukh Khan’s legacy, and Kriti Sanon’s height.

While some Reddit users were reminded of Aishwarya Rai’s past remarks about Alia and Karan Johar, others thought Wamiqa was bold to say this. One user commented, “Ash ki beti Wamiqa has more guts than nepo chaplus (She has more guts than nepo kids).” Another wrote, “Aishwarya, Kangana, Kriti, and now Wamiqa! Alia keeps getting exposed!”

A third user said, “Alia won’t like this compliment. Aishwarya to Aishwarya lookalike — they’re all saying the same thing.” Another added, “It’s absolutely true though. Alia would’ve been launched by the Bhatts if not for KJo. She wouldn’t have her current career without his constant lobbying and support.” One more comment read, “Finally, a celeb said it aloud about KJo and Alia — lol.”

When Aishwarya Rai called out Karan Johar's support for Alia Bhatt

Earlier, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had also commented on Alia’s privileged position. She said, “I’ve said this to her also — it’s fantastic for you, the kind of support Karan has given to her from the beginning. To have that kind of establishment with you is very comforting. It’s not tough to have it laid out for you for the longest time.”

She added, “It’s great for you as an actor, as there is only good work and good opportunities ahead. What’s nice is she’s also doing good work along with great opportunities, which are virtually there on her lap, literally, regularly. So, it’s nice she is doing good work within that. So kudos.”

Alia Bhatt and Wamiqa Gabbi’s upcoming projects

Alia will next be seen in Alpha, a film from the YRF Spy Universe, which also stars Sharvari. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film is slated for a theatrical release in December. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, in the pipeline. Wamiqa, on the other hand, will next be seen in the Netflix series Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom.