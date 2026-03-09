After Varanasi trilogy, filmmaker Zaigham Imam to shoot Youth Icon in Prayagraj and Main Mohabbat in hometown
Dozak and Nakkash director Zaigham Imam will begin shoot of Youth Icon after release of his films The Narmada Story and Super Nari: Sunder Sushil Sanskari
After completing a trilogy in his hometown Varanasi, filmmaker Zaigham Imam is now eyeing two more films to be shot in Uttar Pradesh. In 2015, he made Dozak in Search of Heaven, followed by Alif (2017) and Nakkash (2019).
“I started a film in Agra but, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the project got derailed. Next, I will be making a feature film, Youth Icon, in Prayagraj and a film based on my book Main Mohabbat, which is again set in Varanasi,” says the scriptwriter-turned-director during his recent visit to Lucknow and Prayagraj.
Zaigham has already shot two films, Super Nari: Sundar, Sushil, Sanskari and The Narmada Story, which he plans to release this year. “I shot Super Nari in 2023 in London with Meera Chopra, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Poonam Dhillon, and Sanand Verma. But it will be released later,” the filmmaker adds.
He is first eyeing the release for The Narmada Story. “We shot it in Bhopal and Narmadapuram in 2024. It’s a strong female-oriented film which initially we wanted to release on Women’s Day, but it could not happen. However, when it releases later this year, we will premiere it at the female police lines in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. That’s the reason I am travelling so much.”
Giving an insight into the film, he says, “It’s about a tribal mother, played by Ashwini Kalsekar, and a cop who is actually a real-life IPS officer, Simala Prasad. It has a very strong cast, including actors Raghubir Yadav, Zarina Wahab, Anjali Patil, and Mukesh Tiwari.”
He is equally excited about shooting Youth Icon. “It’s an inspirational story about a failed student who went on to become an icon. Like Varanasi, I have a strong connection with Prayagraj too. I am an Allahabad University graduate and, after finalising my script, I had also done the recce in the Sangam city last year,” he says.
The filmmaker says that small films are finding their way and doing well. “Dozak got a lot of appreciation at festivals, while Alif and Nakkash are still doing well on streaming platforms. Our films are issue-based and they find an audience in theatres and later on OTT. So, the intent is to make strong issue-based films. Usually, costs get recovered and films make money as well. Who knows which film will become a sleeper hit? We have so many examples,” he says on a signing-off note.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDeep Saxena
Deep Saxena writes on Bollywood, OTT, television, food and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.
