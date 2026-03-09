After Varanasi trilogy, filmmaker Zaigham Imam to shoot Youth Icon in Prayagraj and Main Mohabbat in hometown

After completing a trilogy in his hometown Varanasi, filmmaker Zaigham Imam is now eyeing two more films to be shot in Uttar Pradesh. In 2015, he made Dozak in Search of Heaven, followed by Alif (2017) and Nakkash (2019). Filmmaker Zaigham Imam while shooting of film The Narmada Story

“I started a film in Agra but, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the project got derailed. Next, I will be making a feature film, Youth Icon, in Prayagraj and a film based on my book Main Mohabbat, which is again set in Varanasi,” says the scriptwriter-turned-director during his recent visit to Lucknow and Prayagraj.

Zaigham has already shot two films, Super Nari: Sundar, Sushil, Sanskari and The Narmada Story, which he plans to release this year. “I shot Super Nari in 2023 in London with Meera Chopra, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Poonam Dhillon, and Sanand Verma. But it will be released later,” the filmmaker adds.

He is first eyeing the release for The Narmada Story. “We shot it in Bhopal and Narmadapuram in 2024. It’s a strong female-oriented film which initially we wanted to release on Women’s Day, but it could not happen. However, when it releases later this year, we will premiere it at the female police lines in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. That’s the reason I am travelling so much.”