Ahaan Panday reacts to a fan feeding cake to his picture amid Saiyaara's success

ByRiya Sharma
Published on: Jul 28, 2025 04:15 pm IST

Ahaan Panday responded warmly to a fan's comment, expressing gratitude for their support. The fan, overwhelmed, declared their admiration.

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday’s cousin, Ahaan Panday, made a striking debut opposite Aneet Padda in Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara. The film has resonated deeply with audiences and continues its stellar run at the box office, now inching towards the 300 crore mark domestically. Amid the overwhelming response, Ahaan reacted to a fan's video in which he was seen feeding cake to the actor's picture.

Ahaan Panday surprises a fan with his comment on a video.
Ahaan Panday reacts to fan's video

A fan recreated Ahaan Panday’s iconic introduction scene from Saiyaara, where he rides up to the media house on a bike, cigarette in hand—just like in the film. The video quickly went viral, racking up over a million views. To celebrate the moment, the fan cut a cake with friends and even fed a slice to Ahaan’s photo on the wall, dedicating the video’s success to him.

Ahaan Panday reacts to a fan video.
Alongside the video, the fan wrote, “Ahaan Panday sir, 1 comment please.” To his surprise, the Saiyaara star graciously responded, writing, “Your love, your support means everything to me, bohot bohot shukriya.” The overwhelmed fan replied, “Thanks so much, sir, love you! I am a big fan.”

About Saiyaara

Helmed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara is a musical romantic drama that stars Ahaan as a struggling musician desperate for fame and success. He meets budding journalist Aneet Padda, who later becomes his lyricist. While working together on a song, the two fall in love. However, fate takes a dark turn, putting their relationship to the test. How they survive the challenges and find their way back to each other forms the crux of the story. The film also stars Rajesh Kumar, Varun Badola, and Alam Khan in key roles.

The film took a bumper opening, earning 21.5 crore on Day 1. Since then, it has been breaking box office records. In just 10 days, the film has collected 371.7 crore worldwide, securing its place among the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ahaan Panday reacts to a fan feeding cake to his picture amid Saiyaara's success
