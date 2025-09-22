Ahaan Panday says this veteran actor's words will forever stay with him as he 'steps into the jungle' of cinema

In the middle of a blockbuster debut and an unexpected box office success, Ahaan Panday has found something far longer lasting than applause, a few powerful words from a veteran of the silver screen. As Saiyaara, his much-anticipated launch vehicle opposite Aneet Padda, lit up the box office, Ahaan received a deeply personal message from a legendary actor-director whose own film released the very same day. Ahaan Panday says this veteran actor'swords will stay with him as he works his way through 'jungle' of cinema.

Anupam Kher welcomes Ahaan with this advice

Actor-director Anupam Kher released his directorial Tanvi The Great on the same date as Saiyaara. He had valuable advice for the newcomer, as he posted a selfie with him. Anupam wrote, "NO GENERATION GAP HERE! Welcome #AhaanPandey to this wonderful jungle of creativity, fun, success, failure, blood rush, excitement, disappointments, joy rides, awards, rewards and lots of ups and downs… May you have a long, long innings in this magical world of madness called cinema! Jai Ho!”

Ahaan responded with heartfelt gratitude and commented, “Truly grateful for your warmth, sir. Your words will stay with me as I step into this jungle to experience its might, light, and magic.”

Earlier, Anupam also posted a video message praising Saiyaara, calling it a magical success. While Tanvi The Great, starring Shubhangi Dutt, didn’t dominate commercially, the film was declared tax-free in Delhi and Madhya Pradesh. It dealt with the theme of autism.

“There’s love that shows at the box office, and there’s love that comes as blessings. We received both. And I’m happy Saiyaara is shining too. A good film always finds its place," Anupam said in the video. He also noted the poetic symmetry of the moment as both he and Saiyaara director Mohit Suri are protégés of Mahesh Bhatt, making their release-day duel more of a shared milestone than a battle.

Saiyaara becomes highest highest-grossing romantic film

The film Saiyaara wrapped up its domestic run with a net collection of around ₹337.69 crore and a worldwide gross of approximately ₹565.36 crore. It became the highest-grossing Indian romantic film ever because of its hit soundtrack and the much-talked-about debut of its lead stars.