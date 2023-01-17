Ahead of Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's wedding, preparations begin at his home in Mumbai. Watch

As Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are all set to tie the knot soon, preparations at the Indian cricketer's Mumbai residence have begun. Recently, Athiya was snapped with KL Rahul at Mumbai airport as they returned back from Dubai where they celebrated New Year's Eve together. The two are going to get married on January 23, as per sources of Hindustan Times. Also read: Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul return from Dubai

Amid this, a paparazzi video showed decorations being put up at KL Rahul's building. Hanging white lights are being placed all around the building and a few staff were seen overlooking the arrangements. The video has now gained the attention of fans on social media.

Athiya and KL Rahul's D-day is going to be a three-day affair at Athiya’s father, actor Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala. It will kickstart with a ladies’ night has been scheduled for January 21. A close source earlier told us, “Athiya’s closest female friends such as actor Akanksha Ranjan will be a part of this."

Other guests will join the following day at the sangeet ceremony. Athiya’s friends, brother, actor Ahan Shetty, and parents Suniel and Maya Shetty are expected to perform on her sangeet. “It is an extremely close-knit family affair. Only friends and family members will be a part of the wedding. It’s most likely that you may not see many industry peeps,” added an insider.

Meanwhile, talking about the wedding earlier, Suniel was quoted by Pinkvilla, saying, "Jaldi hogi (it will happen soon)." Athiya and KL Rahul are rumoured to be dating for quite some years until they made it official on Instagram.

While they never spoke about each other publicly, they made their relationship official when the cricketer attended the premiere of Athiya's brother Ahan's debut film Tadap in 2021. The couple posed together at the event with Athiya's family. Suniel, too, has been spotted at KL Rahul's cricket matches and shares a close bond with him. He has spoken about the cricketer fondly many times.

Athiya made her acting debut in the romantic action film Hero in 2015. Since then she has starred in only two films--Mubarakan (2017) and Motichoor Chaknachoor (2019).

