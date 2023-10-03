Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya Bachchan smile big as they join Kendall Jenner for pic; fans react

Aishwarya Rai had a great time at Paris Fashion Week and this picture of her with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and Kendall Jenner is proof. The actor walked down the ramp and met with many international celebs including Jenner. An unseen picture of her and Aaradhya with Kendall is now being circulated by fans online. Also read: Aishwarya Rai winks, blows kisses as she walks the ramp at Paris event Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan and Kendall Jenner from Paris Fashion Week.

Aishwarya, Aaradhya with Kendall Jenner

The selfie features Kendall Jenner in a shimmery silver outfit and smiling big for the camera. She posed net to Aaradhya and held her while Aishwarya captured the moment. While Aishwarya looked stunning in a shimmery gown, Aaradhya opted for a black dress.

Sharing the photo, a post shared by a fan club read, “Aaradhya has a new fan.” Reacting to the photo, many showered with heart emojis. Someone also wrote on X, “This is so sweet. Aishwarya, Kendall and Aaradhya.”

Aishwarya at Paris Fashion Week

However, this is not the only moment of Aishwarya and Aaradhya Bachchan with the supermodel that has gone viral on social media. Previously, a video showed Aishwarya grooving with Kendall on stage during the show. Both Aishwarya and Kendall Jenner are L'Oreal ambassadors.

In fact, not only Aishwarya but also Navya Naveli Nanda walked the ramp at the fashion week. Navya is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan who is the sister of Aishwarya's husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan.

Navya made a splash in a modest, off-shoulder red dress. She paired it with silver heels and kept her look simple. As she walked the ramp, she kept smiling. Even she was seen waving at her mother and grandmother. Both Shweta and Jaya Bachchan were present at the show. Sharing a glimpse of Navya's international ramp debut, Shweta Bachchan wrote, “Little miss L’Oréal.” However, Navya and Aishwarya were not seen sharing the stage at any moment during the show.

At the event, Aishwarya posed on stage with Eva Longoria, Camila Cabello, Elle Fanning and others, apart from Kendall. Even Katherine Langford was also seen adjusting Aishwarya's outfit as she walked on the stage.

Aishwarya walked the ramp in a brown to golden shimmery gown with a cape. She paired it with a matching hair colour. She smiled, winked and blew kisses at the audience during her ramp walk. She was accompanied by Viola Davis.

