Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate 17th wedding anniversary with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. See pic

Actors Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary on April 20. The couple took to Instagram to share a sweet anniversary post featuring daughter Aaradhya. (Also Read: When Naveen Polishetty got Aishwarya Rai blushing with his compliments. Check out what he told her) Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan shared a sweet picture with Aaradhya.

Aishwarya, Abhishek’s anniversary

Aishwarya and Abhishek took to Instagram to share an adorable family picture. In the photo, Aishwarya is rocking a bright lipstick and a happy smile while Abhishek poses sweetly for the selfie in a beige shirt. Aaradhya looks happy, cuddling up to her mom and completing the family photo.

Instead of a long note, the actors shared the pictures with a red heart emoji that showed off their love for each other. Fans left comments under the post, wishing the couple a happy wedding anniversary.

When Abhishek dreamt of marrying Aishwarya

Abhishek and Aishwarya shot for Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke in 2000 and later Umrao Jaan in 2006 and were good friends. However, the actor mentioned on the Oprah Winfrey show that while he was shooting in New York for a film, he would stand on the balcony of his hotel room, wishing he could marry Aishwarya. Years later when they were at the same hotel for the premiere of their 2007 film Guru, he took it as a sign from the universe and asked her to marry him. The couple married the same year and had Aaradhya in 2011.

Their recent work

Abhishek was last seen in R Balki’s 2023 film Ghoomer which saw him play a disgraced cricketer who turns coach. He will soon star in Shoojit Sircar’s next, apart from Be Happy on Amazon Prime Video. Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: I and II. She played Nandini in the film, a queen who’s beautiful and cunning in her quest for power. She has not announced any new projects yet.