Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan have Kajra Re moment with daughter Aaradhya at cousin's wedding | Watch

Aishwarya Rai is currently attending the wedding festivities of her cousin, accompanied by Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan. While several photos of the family posing together have surfaced online, a new video shows Abhishek and Aishwarya recreating their iconic song Kajra Re with their daughter. (Also Read: Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan return to Mumbai together after vacation, putting all divorce rumours to rest. Watch) Aishwarya Rai grooves to Kajra Re with Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan.

Aishwarya, Aaradhya and Abhishek groove to Kajra Re

In the video, the bride and groom invited Abhishek and Aishwarya onto the stage for a dance. The two were seen performing their iconic song Kajra Re from Bunty Aur Babli, doing the signature hook step along with their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. Aishwarya looked stunning in a yellow suit, while Abhishek dazzled in a pink kurta and white pyjama. Aaradhya, on the other hand, wore a white lehenga.

The guests were seen cheering as the couple performed on stage. Abhishek and Aishwarya also shared a sweet moment as they danced while looking at each other, and fans couldn’t be happier to see them groove together. One fan wrote, "This is a treat for the eyes." Another commented, "This is an iconic dance performance." Another wrote, "We got Aishwarya and Abhishek dancing to Kajra Re before GTS 6!" Another comment read, "This was not on our 2025 Bingo card."

Kajra Re is a popular song from the 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli. The song featured Abhishek, Aishwarya, and Amitabh Bachchan. With music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and lyrics by Gulzar, it was sung by Alisha Chinai, Shankar Mahadevan, and Javed Ali. The film was a hit, and the song became a chartbuster.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai upcoming movies

Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan II and has not announced any new projects since. Meanwhile, Abhishek was last seen in the dance drama I Want To Talk, which also featured Naseeruddin Shah, Nora Fatehi, and Inayat Verma in key roles. The actor will next be seen in Housefull 5, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Nargis Fakhri, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh, Jackie Shroff, and others. The film is slated for release this year, though the official date has yet to be announced.