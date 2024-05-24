Aishwarya Rai celebrates mom's birthday with injured arm, Aaradhya joins too; fans ask where's Abhishek Bachchan

Actor Aishwarya Rai celebrated her mother Brinda Rai's birthday and shared several pictures from the bash. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Aishwarya gave a glimpse of the celebration that was also attended by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and their relatives. (Also Read | Aishwarya Rai arrives alone to cast her vote in Lok Sabha election 2024 in Mumbai. See pic) Aishwarya Rai with mother Brinda Rai and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Aishwarya poses with Aaradhya and her mother

In one post, Aishwarya posed with Aaradhya, Brinda and their relatives. A table with a picture of Aishwarya's father was kept in front of them. It also had several cakes and a bouquet on it. While Brinda sat on a chair, Aishwarya sat on the floor, and Aaradhya stood behind her grandmother.

Aishwarya poses with an injured hand

Both Aishwarya and Aaradhya twinned in black outfits. The actor's injured arm was also seen in another photo. In the next picture, Brinda hugged Aishwarya while Aaradhya wrapped her arm around them. Sharing the pictures, Aishwarya wrote, "(Sparkles and red heart emojis) Love you Birthday girl, dearest Mommy-Doddaaa (smiling face with hearts and sparkling heart emojis)."

Aishwarya shares pics, pens notes

In another post, Aishwarya shared a photo of her mother in a golden suit. She captioned the post, "Happy birthday dearest darling mommyyy-doddaaa. Love you eternally." Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Where is Abhishekh Bachchan?" A comment read, "Why isn't Abhishekh part of the celebrations?" Several people also wished Brinda and praised Aishwarya. A fan said, "Happy Birthday Aunt !! You have brought up such a sensation! You must be a magnificent person, too!"

Aishwarya recently attended Cannes Film Festival

Aishwarya recently returned to India after attending the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Accompanied by Aaradhya, Aishwarya was spotted at the Mumbai airport. As they made their way to their car, Aishwarya waved at the paparazzi.

A highlight of Aishwarya's Cannes journey was her captivating red carpet appearances – from a black and gold strapless gown to a blue and silver creation. Throughout the event, Aishwarya was seen in an arm sling from an unknown injury.

She made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 2002 along with Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the premiere of Devdas. Over the years, Aishwarya has not only graced the red carpet, but also served as a jury member. The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will conclude on May 25. Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan 2.