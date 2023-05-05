Aishwarya Rai fans bombard post with her most stunning pics as a Twitter user calls Kendall Jenner ‘prettiest’

Aishwarya Rai fans replied en masse to a post after a Twitter user called Kendall Jenner the 'prettiest'.' The actor's fans bombarded the post with her most stunning pictures from her films and various events as evidence to the contrary. The photos spanned several years beginning from her early career until the most recent picture of Aishwarya from the grand launch opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center in March. (Also read: Alia Bhatt gets mistaken for Aishwarya Rai by New York paparazzi at Met Gala 2023, Reddit says ‘badla le rahe hai’) Aishwarya Rai fans responded to a Twitter user's post saying Kendall Jenner was the prettiest woman.

The original post featured a Twitter user shared a photo of Kendall from a red carpet event with the caption, "I don’t know a prettier woman y’all please shut the f*ck up." With nearly 500,000 views, 177 retweets, and 3,152 Likes, the online discourse on who is the prettiest woman is already raging. Aishwarya fans began replying with her best pictures and several went on to comment that the actor was far prettier than any Hollywood model or actor.

One fan posted a film still of Aishwarya from Devdas (2002) and stated, "Here Kendall is nothing before her absolutely nothing." Another fan added a red carpet photo of Aishwarya and wrote, "The audacity to say that when the most beautiful woman in the world exists." Another simply shared, "She exists" with a photo of Aishwarya.

Many commented on Aishwarya's pictures agreeing with the fans. One fan said, "Aishwarya rai supremacy." Another shared, "Gosh what a pic! What a celestial beauty!" Yet another fan wrote, "She looks like a hollywood beauty fr."

She made her acting debut in the Tamil film Iruvar in 1997 and made her Bollywood debut in Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya opposite Bobby Deol that same year. The actor has also starred in the Hollywood films Bride & Prejudice, The Mistress of Spices, The Last Legion and The Pink Panther 2.

Aishwarya's latest film, Ponniyin Selvan 2, was released in theatres on April 28. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the sequel concluded the epic historical saga from the first film. Based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel, Ponniyin Selvan, the film also stars Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, R Parthiban, Rahman, Lal and Vikram Prabhu. The actor has a double role in Ponniyin Selvan 2 as Nandini and Oomai Rani.

