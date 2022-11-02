Aishwarya Rai holds daughter Aaradhya Bachchan as they visit temple on her 49th birthday, shares pic

Actor Aishwarya Rai, who turned 49 recently, along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan visited Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings on her birthday. Taking to her Instagram, Aishwarya posted a picture with her daughter. (Also Read | Aishwarya Rai visits Siddhivinayak temple with Aaradhya on 49th birthday)

In the photo, Aishwarya held Aaradhya Bachchan as they both smiled for the camera. Aishwarya, in the picture, can be seen twinning with Aaradhya in white. Aishwarya topped her outfit with a pink-golden shawl.

Sharing the picture, Aishwarya wrote, "Gratitude. Thank you so much for all your immense love, warmest wishes, blessings and so much positivity… Much love always. God Bless." Reacting to the picture, fashion designer Manish Malhotra dropped red heart emojis. Fans also wished her on the occasion. A person wrote, "Happy birthday beautiful." Another fan commented, "Happy Birthday queen."

Aishwarya's husband-actor Abhishek Bachchan earlier shared her throwback picture on Instagram. He captioned the post, "Happy Birthday, wifey! Love, light, peace and eternal success." Aishwarya and Abhishek recently completed 15 years of their marriage. They got married in April 2007 in a private ceremony at Prateeksha, Amitabh's bungalow in Mumbai. After four years of their marriage, the couple became parents to a daughter, Aaradhya, on November 16, 2011.

Aishwarya made her acting debut with director Mani Ratnam's Tamil political drama Iruvar in 1997 and post that she was seen in many hit Hindi films such as Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Mohabbatein, Guru, Jodhaa Akbar, Taal and many more. She was recently seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus period drama film Ponniyin Selvan: 1 which gathered massive responses from the audience.

She will be next seen in an upcoming action film Jailer alongside Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Shiva Rajkumar. The official release date of the film is still awaited. Abhishek will be next seen in an upcoming thriller series Breathe: Into the shadows season 2. It will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video from November 9.

