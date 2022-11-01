Aishwarya Rai visits Siddhivinayak temple with and Aaradhya on 49th birthday

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan reached Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak temple on the actor’s 49th birthday. New pictures of them from the temple premises have now surfaced online. The mother-daughter duo offered puja to seek blessings on the special occasion. Also read: Abhishek Bachchan digs out retro pic of wife Aishwarya Rai for her birthday wish

Going by the pictures, Aishwarya and Aaradhya twinned in white ethnic outfits. The actor looked stunning as ever in a white salwar suit as she held Aaradhya close in one photo. She carried a puja thali in her hands and smiled at the camera inside the temple.

Earlier in the Day, Abhishek Bachchan dedicated a post for Aishwarya on Instagram. He surprised fans with a rare monochrome photo of Aishwarya from the archives. She appeared in a simple saree, in the photo.

Along with the photo, Abhishek also penned a short note, which read, “Happy Birthday, wifey! Love, light, peace and eternal success.”Meanwhile, several celebrities have extended warm wishes to Aishwarya on her birthday. This includes Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty, Rakul Preet and Bipasha Basu among others.

Aishwarya recently marked her acting comeback with Mani Ratnam who once launched her in films. She appeared in the filmmaker’s period drama Ponniyin Selvan I, which is currently ruling the box office as the third highest-grossing Indian film of the year. It was released on September 30.

In Ponniyin Selvan I, Aishwarya essayed the role of Nandini, the queen of Pazhuvoo. It also starred Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Karthik and Sobhita Dhulipala in key roles. The Hindustan Times review of Ponniyin Selvan I read, “Mani Ratnam extracts solid performances from each of his actors. Irrespective of their screen time, each actor stands out and it’s a treat to watch them bring out their best. Aishwarya Rai as Nandini has to be the pick of the actors as she has very little to say in terms of dialogues but has so much to express with her eyes and she nails it so convincingly.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON