Akshay Kumar and Tabu share a warm hug as they reunite after 25 years for Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla

Tabu and Akshay Kumar, who earlier collaborated on films like Hera Pheri and Tu Chor Main Sipahi, have reunited after 25 years for Priyadarshan's horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla. Akshay welcomed the actor on set with a warm hug. Akshay Kumar and Tabu reunite for a film after 25 years.

Akshay Kumar and Tabu hug each other in first pic from Bhooth Bangla set

On Wednesday, the makers of Bhooth Bangla shared an adorable picture on social media of Akshay Kumar hugging Tabu on the set of the film in Jaipur as he welcomed her. Captioning the photo, they wrote, “Some things get better and iconic with time! @priyadarshan.official, @akshaykumar and @tabutiful are back in action after 25 years for #BhootBangla in Jaipur.”

The film also reunites Tabu with director Priyadarshan and actor Paresh Rawal. The trio and Akshay last worked together in the cult classic Hera Pheri.

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla is a horror-comedy produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, along with Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films. The film is co-produced by Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali. The story is written by Akash A. Kaushik, with a screenplay by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair, and Priyadarshan. The film is slated for theatrical release on April 2, 2026.

Akshay Kumar's upcoming films

Apart from Bhooth Bangla, Akshay Kumar also has Sky Force, directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, in the pipeline. The film also stars Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur in key roles and revolves around India’s retaliatory attack on the Sargodha airbase of Pakistan during the Indo-Pakistani Air War of 1965. Sky Force is scheduled to release in theatres on January 24, 2025. The actor will also appear in Housefull 5, which also stars Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan and others in key roles. The film is set to release in June this year.