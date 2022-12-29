Akshay Kumar asks Twinkle Khanna ‘you should stop singing’ as he shares funny video on her birthday. Watch

Akshay Kumar has shared a funny video to wish wife and author Twinkle Khanna on her 48th birthday. The actor turned writer is seen singing aloud a song while gearing up to step outside in a green outfit. She also dances with full enthusiasm while singing the song. Commenting on it, Akshay asked her to not attempt singing in future. Also read: Twinkle Khanna shares cutest childhood pic with Rajesh Khanna on their 'bittersweet' shared birthdays. See here

Sharing the video on Instagram Thursday morning, Akshay Kumar wrote, "While you may be glad to have missed my live performance the other day, I’m glad I get to witness you and all your madness every single day! But as much as I love you, I really think you should stop singing (laughing emoji) And Happy birthday Tina (heart emoticon)."

Actor Ronit Roy reacted to the video, “This is priceless.” A fan asked, “Why you making her exercising in party dress Akki.” Another asked, “Kya ho gya mam ko (what happened to her)?” One more reacted, “Yha kya tha (what was this).” A comment also read, “Akshay Kumar ke Pyar Mein Pagal hoti Hui naachti ladki (girl dancing while being madly in love with Akshay Kumar).”

Twinkle turned 48 on Thursday and shares her birthday with her late superstar father, Rajesh Khanna. On the occasion of his birth anniversary and her own birthday, Twinkle shared a cute childhood picture with him on Instagram. She called it a “bittersweet” moment.

Twinkle is currently pursuing Masters in Fiction Writing at Goldsmiths, University of London. She celebrated Christmas in London and a Christmas tree can also be seen in the background in the funny video.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is currently working on his films lined up for release next year. He has Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha. He also has OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2 and remake of Soorarai Pottru. He recently unveiled his look as Shivaji in Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat.

He had five releases this year including Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Cuttputlli and Ram Setu.

