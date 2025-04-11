Akshay Kumar breaks silence on Jaya Bachchan calling Toilet Ek Prem Katha a flop: ‘Unhone kaha hai toh theek hoga’

Akshay Kumar reacts

Akshay spoke about the issues at the press conference of his upcoming film Kesari Chapter 2. He was asked about his association with Social and political films, and does it hurt when such film get criticised from within the industry.

Responding to it, Akshay said, "Mujhe nahin lagta kisi ne criticise kiya hai un filmon ko. Koi bewakoof hi hoga jo aise films ko criticise karega. Aap khud dekh lijiye, maine Pad Man banayi, maine Airlift ki, Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Airlift hai, Kesari, and now Kesari Chapter 2... bahut sari aisi films banai hain. Maine bahut dil se banayi hai. Aur koi film agar logon ko kuchh sikhati hai, koi cheez samjhati hai, toh I don't think kisine usse criticise kiya hai (I don't think anyone has criticised these films. Only a fool would criticise such films. You see for yourself, I've made Pad Man, Airlift, Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Airlift, Kesari, and now Kesari Chapter 2... There are many such films. I've made them with a lot of heart. And if a film teaches people something or makes them understand something, I don't think anyone would criticise it)."

Just then, the media person pointed out that Jaya had expressed her dislike for the film due to the mention of "toilet" in its title, stating that she hasn’t watched it. To this, Akshay shared, “Agar unhone kaha hai, toh sahi hoga. Mujhe nahi pata Agar Toilet Ek Prem Katha jaise film banakar maine koi galat kaam kiya hai, toh wah keh rahi hain, wah sahi hoga (If she has said that, then it must be true. I don't know if making a film like Toilet Ek Prem Katha was a wrong thing to do, but if she's saying it, then it must be right)".

What did Jaya Bachchan say?

Recently, Jaya Bachchan expressed her disappointment with the title of Akshay Kumar’s film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, calling it a "flop film" during a conclave. Criticising the film’s title, Jaya said, "Look at the name of the film; I would never go to watch such movies. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha—is this even a name? Is it a good title? Please tell me, how many of you would watch a film with such a title?" When she asked the audience if they would watch the film, only a few raised their hands. She immediately responded, "The film is a flop."

About Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

The 2017 comedy-drama, directed by Shree Narayan Singh and starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, highlighted the importance of sanitation, particularly in rural areas, and aimed to spread awareness about eradicating open defecation. The film received a positive response from critics and audiences alike, proving to be a box office success with worldwide earnings of ₹316.97 crore.