Akshay Kumar clears the air on leaving Bigg Boss 18 finale without shooting: 'I spoke to Salman about it'

Akshay also shared that he had spoken to Salman before making his exit, ensuring that everything was okay between them.

Akshay reacts

On Monday, Akshay was in Delhi to promote his upcoming film, Sky Force. At the press conference in Delhi, Akshay shared that he had a word with Salman over a call and that the latter was stuck with a personal matter.

During the press conference, he was asked about leaving the Bigg Boss 18 set without shooting with Salman.

To which, Akshay said, “I was running late for something. I spoke to Salman and he was stuck with something personal. He told me that he would be late by around 40 minutes. But I had to leave because I had a prior commitment”.

“Mujhe jana pada... However, we spoke about it,” Akshay added.

What happened

Yesterday, Akshay was supposed to shoot with Salman for the Bigg Boss finale. But he had test screenings for one of his other films, Jolly LLB 3, which is why he left. “Being as punctual as he is, Akshay turned up on the set for his shoot at the scheduled time, around 2.15 pm. But Salman hadn't come by then. Akshay waited an hour for Salman to come, but he had a trial screening of Jolly LLB 3 in his schedule. Thus, after waiting for an hour, Akshay returned without even shooting for the show,” a source told HT City, adding that several calls were made to Akshay to return, but he didn't budge.

Later, Salman also addressed the matter. After the show began, Veer Pahariya came to the set to help Salman announce the first eviction of the grand finale, revealing that Eisha Singh had been eliminated. Salman Khan revealed that Akshay Kumar was on set to promote his forthcoming film but had to leave as he (Salman Khan) was late and Akshay had other work commitments. “Akki (Akshay Kumar) is also in the film. I got a little late, and he had to leave for another function, so he left.”

Meanwhile, Karan Veer Mehra emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 18.