'Don't sign a three film deal': Akshay Kumar gives a Ba***ds of Bollywood-coded advice to newcomers, praises Aryan Khan

Actor Akshay Kumar’s reunion with his contemporary and so-called rival Shah Rukh Khan on the Filmfare Awards stage broke the internet. The two stars shared a hug that went viral and had fans calling for filmmakers to cast them together. But right around then, Akshay also gave a shoutout to Shah Rukh’s son Aryan Khan and his recently-released web series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. And he did so, in his trademark quirky style. Akshay Kumar gave a shoutout to Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood in a hilarious way.

Akshay Kumar repeats a The Ba***ds of Bollywood joke

Akshay arrived on the Filmfare Awards stage, held in Ahmedabad on Saturday, to present the Best Debut awards. As he stepped on the stage, Shah Rukh, who was hosting the show, greeted him and the two shared a hug. Akshay then took the mic and addressed the audience before he presented the awards. The superstar said that before he gave away the awards to the most promising newcomers for the year, he had a message for all newcomers in Bollywood. “I just want to say to all newcomers, don’t sign a three-film deal. Watch The Ba***ds of Bollywood by Aryan Khan. It’s very good!”

About The Ba***ds of Bollywood

The three-film deal, a common practice in Bollywood with production houses like Yash Raj Films, is a major plot point in Aryan’s web series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. On the show, the protagonist Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya) signs a three-film exclusive deal with Sodawallah Productions. This puts him in a tight spot when Karan Johar (playing himself) offers him a film. The show revolves around how Aasmaan navigates his career and attempts to get out of the three-film deal. Incidentally, Lakshya won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut this year for his performance in Karan Johar’s Kill.

This wasn’t Akshay’s first endorsement for The Ba***ds of Bollywood. On the eve of the show’s release, the actor took to social media to praise Aryan and sent him best wishes for the show.

Akshay Kumar's upcoming films

Akshay is currently busy with two films, both with Priyadarshan. The first of them is Haiwaan, which reunites him with Saif Ali Khan. Then, he has Hera Pheri 3 in the pipeline. The film brings together the iconic trio of Akshay, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty.